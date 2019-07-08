Delays after overturned lorry brings traffic to standstill

The HGV toppled over on the A90 just north of Dundee at around 1pm on Monday.

An overturned lorry brought traffic to a standstill on the A90 on Monday afternoon.

The HGV went over just north of Dundee at around 1pm.

Emergency services were called to the scene, however no one was seriously injured.

A90: The overturned lorry brought traffic to a standstill. Fubar News

Struan Roundabout southbound was closed following the incident.

Drivers were warned to avoid the area, with traffic diverted through Tealing in Angus.

At 2.25pm, Traffic Scotland advised drivers that lane two had been reopened, however, the first lane remained closed to allow for the recovery of the vehicle.

By 2.55pm, Police Scotland confirmed that the A90 had been cleared and was back open.

A force spokesperson stated: "Fortunately no one is seriously injured.

"Thanks to everyone for your patience while this was dealt with."

