New labs at St Andrews University after devastating blaze

Flames ripped through a science building home to crucial research in February.

An artist's impression of the new lab. University of St Andrews

Temporary labs are being set up at St Andrews University five months after a devastating fire.

Flames ripped through the Biomedical Sciences building on the North Haugh in February, with the salvage operation causing extensive water damage.

A full assessment of the damage is still taking place after equipment and chemicals were removed.

Police said the fire was started accidentally, but university chiefs feared crucial research had been lost.

New purpose-built temporary labs, costing £9m, have now been built in York and will be transferred to the historic Fife town next week.

The university is also building new £3m chemistry labs in the Purdie Building at the North Haugh.

Professor Tom Brown, dean of science at the university said: "The fire at the Biomedical Sciences building was devastating to not only the researchers, students and staff here in St Andrews, but was also felt across the whole scientific community."

"The construction of the temporary lab facilities ensures that the ground-breaking research carried out within BMS continues and lets the world know that we are open for business, delivering results of real global significance."