Driver flees scene after 15-year-old girl struck by car

The teenager was hit by the vehicle after getting off a bus in Aberdeenshire on Monday night.

Aberdeenshire: The schoolgirl was struck as she got off a bus. Google 2019

A 15-year-old girl had to be taken to hospital following a hit-and-run in Aberdeenshire.

The teen was struck by a car after she got off a bus on the A947 Aberdeen to Oldmeldrum Road, near Hillbrae Way in Newmachar, at around 11pm on Monday.

The small dark-coloured car - with two males on board - initially stopped, however the occupants drove off without speaking to the girl.

The teenager was taken to Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

Sergeant Andy Ramsay said: "The girl was taken to Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital for treatment and thankfully has sustained only minor injuries.

"It goes without saying though that the outcome of this completely reckless act could have been much worse.

"It is crucial we identify this small, dark-coloured vehicle and extensive enquiries are ongoing in the Newmachar area including reviewing private and public CCTV.

"Do you have CCTV footage of the A947 into Aberdeen and haven't yet spoken to police?"

If you have any information, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.