World's most famous nightclubs take to the floor at V&A

Dundee's new museum unveils its programme for 2020, including fashion retrospective.

Night Fever: The event will run from October next year.

An exhibition examining the world's most famous nightclubs is heading to the V&A in Dundee.

Night Fever: Designing Club Culture exhibition will run from October 31 next year to February 14 in 2021.

The event will be the first large-scale exploration of club culture and design, charting the evolution of nightclubs since the 1960s and covering New York's Studio 54, Manchester's Hacienda and London's Ministry of Sound.

The exhibition features films, photography, posters, flyers and fashion, as well as light and music installations.

A major fashion exhibition will also be on show at the V&A next year.

The international retrospective on fashion designer Dame Mary Quant will run from April 4 until September 6 at the V&A Dundee, focusing on her career between 1955 and 1975.

V&A: A number of exhibitions are running.

Synonymous with the swinging 60s, Dame Mary's accessible designs helped popularise miniskirts, tights and waterproof mascara, using mass production techniques to change the face of women's fashion.

Currently on show at V&A South Kensington, the Mary Quant exhibition includes pieces from the designer sourced from wardrobes across the UK following a public appeal.

Currently hosting the Videogames: Design/Play/Disrupt exhibition on the design and cultural importance of gaming until September 8, the museum will examine robotics before turning to the worlds of fashion and clubbing.

Hello, Robot. Design Between Human and Machine, running from November 2 this year until February 9, investigates assumptions about robots and how they are shaping the future.

Sophie McKinlay, director of programme at V&A Dundee, said: "V&A Dundee celebrates the exciting world of design and our 2020 exhibitions continue to highlight a diverse range of disciplines.

"Hello, Robot is a future-focused show asking big questions about how technology will continue to influence our lives.

"V&A South Kensington has groundbreaking fashion shows so I'm thrilled that Mary Quant will be the first we bring to Dundee.

"As well as showcasing influential designs it also explores ideas of brand and identity at a time when people were eager for change.

"We will then shine a spotlight on a design environment with endless possibilities in Night Fever, an exhibition looking at club culture through the lens of design."