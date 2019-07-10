Hunt for Audi driver after teenage boy knocked down

The 16-year-old was struck as he cycled along the Beach Esplanade in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen: The teen was hit by the car while cycling along the esplanade.

An appeal has been launched to find the driver of an Audi after a teenage boy was knocked down in Aberdeen.

The incident happened while the 16-year-old was cycling along the footway on the Beach Esplanade, in the direction of the leisure centre, at around 11.20pm on Sunday.

The male driver of the car involved, believed to be a white Audi - possibly a Q5 or similar, stopped to speak to the teen to check he was okay before leaving.

The cyclist was later taken to hospital for treatment; however his injuries are not thought to be serious.

PC Scott Walmsley said: "As part of our enquiries into this incident, we would like to speak to the driver of the white Audi and would therefore urge him to get in touch.

"I would also appeal to anybody that was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision to also get in touch.

"In particular we would like to speak to the occupants of two small cars - a blue or purple Ford Focus or similar make, and another small dark car - which were travelling in the opposite direction and may have seen what happened."

