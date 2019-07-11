Man arrested after body of woman found inside house

A 59-year-old woman was discovered dead at a property on Clifton Road, Aberdeen.

A man has been arrested following the death of a woman in a house.

Emergency services were called to Clifton Road in Aberdeen at 4.30am on Thursday.

A 59-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inspector Gary Winter said: "Enquiries are ongoing and at a very early stage.

"I would like to take this opportunity to stress that there is no threat to the wider community.

"This appears to have been a contained incident, however there will be a significant police presence in the area while our investigation continues.

"I would like to thank local residents for your patience meantime."