Man arrested after body of woman found inside house
A 59-year-old woman was discovered dead at a property on Clifton Road, Aberdeen.
A man has been arrested following the death of a woman in a house.
Emergency services were called to Clifton Road in Aberdeen at 4.30am on Thursday.
A 59-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Inspector Gary Winter said: "Enquiries are ongoing and at a very early stage.
"I would like to take this opportunity to stress that there is no threat to the wider community.
"This appears to have been a contained incident, however there will be a significant police presence in the area while our investigation continues.
"I would like to thank local residents for your patience meantime."