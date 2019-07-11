Governments agree deal to pump £65m into Moray economy

Funding will go towards infrastructure, transport, tourism, energy and skills.

A joint investment of £65m is to be made into the Moray economy by the Scottish and UK governments.

The funding will go towards targeted economic development in a number of areas including infrastructure, transport, tourism, energy and skills.

A total of £32.5m will be invested by the Scottish Government over a 10-to-15 year period, whilst the UK Government will match that funding over a 15-year period.

Further and Higher Education Minister Richard Lochhead, who made the announcement on behalf of the Scottish Government, said: "The Moray Growth Deal will make a real lasting difference to the future of the region and inject confidence into the economy, improving the quality of life for local people.

"Successful delivery of this deal will create new high-value jobs, help safeguard the local economy and strengthen Moray's communities."

Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington said the investment would help to unlock the region's economic potential.

He said: "This transformative package of support will boost the region's economy by helping to attract and retain people to live and work in the area.

"These deals are a key part of the UK Government's longstanding commitment to invest directly in Scotland's future.

"They give communities the financial backing to develop projects that place Scotland at the forefront of innovation, technology and connectivity."

The leader of Moray Council, Graham Leadbitter, said the announcement demonstrates national confidence in Moray's economic future and paves the way for attracting further investment.

"This is the moment we've been waiting for since the idea of a Growth Deal for Moray was first floated," he said.

"Moray is a wonderfully attractive place to live, work, study and visit and the whole purpose of the Growth Deal is to maximise the desirability of our region."

