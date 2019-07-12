Family's tribute to woman as man charged over death

Carol Milne, 59, was 'loved by many' her family has said the day after she was found dead.

Tribute: Carol Milne was 'loved by many'. Police Scotland / STV

A woman who died following an incident at a house in Aberdeen will be "sorely missed", her family have said.

Carol Milne, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene in Clifton Road at around 4.30am on Thursday.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with her death..

Issuing a statement through Police Scotland, her family said: "Carol was well-known and loved by many, and will be sorely missed by all those who knew and loved her."

The man is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Inspector Gary Winter said: "I would once again like to thank local residents for their patience while officers have been in the area.

"Thank you also to those who have assisted with our enquiries so far."

If you have any information that could help the investigation, call 101.

