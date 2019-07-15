Mum fights for 'superhero' son who may only have year to live

Lynn Easdale is raising awareness of three-year-old Jayden's rare condition to help find a cure.

A mum whose son might have less than a year to live is fighting to raise awareness of his rare condition and help find a cure.

Three-and-a-half year-old Jayden Easdale from Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, may not live to see his fourth birthday.

He is believed to be the only child in Scotland to have Tay Sachs disease, which affects the nervous system.

When he was nine months old his parents became worried when he couldn't sit up.

Mum Lynn said: "We were eventually told after blood tests he had a disease called Tay Sachs and there was no cure or treatment and basically he would maybe only live until he was four.

"So every day you kind of hope.

"It was absolutely devastating to be told that because you look and think 'why has it happened to me?'.

"It took a while to sink in.

"You cry, you scream, you shout and then you think this is just Jayden.

"It was a shock but it's something you adapt to.

"Jayden is registered blind, although he can see shapes, but can't move or swallow and his condition is deteriorating.

"He used to be able to hold his hands and play with toys but now you have to move his hands.

"He used to be able to sit and laugh and hold his head up but the disease has stopped all that.

"Come time his little body will shut down.

"I'll never give up on Jayden.

"He is a fighter, we are all fighters and it's him which keeps us fighting I've always said since his diagnosis, although there is nothing that can be done for my son, I'll try and help as many other families as I can."

Day-to-day life can be a struggle requiring round the clock care.

Lynn is hoping Jayden can make his fifth birthday and is trying to raise awareness of his condition to ultimately help find a cure.

"It's fighting to find treatment and awareness, basically just fighting," she said.

In the meantime every day is special for the family as they create precious memories .

"Jayden is such a lovable child - he's basically our super hero, a brilliant little boy."

