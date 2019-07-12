Mail workers taken to hospital after falling ill at depot

Postal staff were evacuated from the centre in Aberdeen on Thursday night.

Aberdeen: Four Royal Mail workers were taken to hospital. STV

Four Royal Mail workers had to be taken to hospital after falling ill at a depot in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to the site at Wellington Circle in Altens at around 6.30pm on Thursday night.

It was first feared that the workers had fallen unwell due to "hazardous materials" at the depot.

Staff were evacuated from the building, however police later confirmed that the area was assessed as being safe after no such items were found.

Emergency crews eventually stood down at around 9.20pm and said the incident caused no danger to members of the public.

Following the initial alert, the Scottish Ambulance Service dispatched two ambulances, a special operations team and a manager to the scene.

Two men and two women were transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment and were later released.

A police spokesperson said: "We were called around 6.30pm on Thursday, July 11. All emergency services attended until around 9.20pm last night when it was stood down.

"No hazardous materials were found and there is no danger to the public. Four people were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment and were later released."

Royal Mail claimed the incident caused "minimal disruption" to its services.

A spokesperson said: "The health and safety of our staff is our highest priority. Emergency services assessed Aberdeen mail centre on Thursday evening and confirmed our staff could return.

"We are following emergency services guidance and we will keep talking to and working with our employees.

"We can confirm that there was minimal disruption to our operation as a result of the incident."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.