Two teens injured after being attacked by girl gang

The teenagers were rescued by a passer-by during the attack at a train station.

Railway station: two girls attacked in Arbroath. Google

Two teenagers have been left injured after being attacked by a group of girls at a train station in Angus.

Both girls, who suffered bruising in the attack, were assaulted at Arbroath Railway Station after being surrounded by the gang who punched and kicked them.

One of the victims had to be rescued by a passer-by who pulled her to safety.

They then got on to the 12.59pm service to Edinburgh from Platform 1 of the station.

Officers investigating the incident are now looking to trace three girls in connection with the incident.

All three are described as white and around 15-years-old.

The first is described as having ginger hair in a messy bun and wearing a red puffer jacket.

The second, who was wearing a black fleece and black leggings, is described as having a large build with ginger hair in a half ponytail.

The third is described as having a slim build with long dark hair and wearing baggy blue jeans and a black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.