Concerns over hundreds of financial service jobs in Dundee

Interactive Investor bosses are planning to sell off part of the business.

Concern: Jobs at risk.

There are concerns about the future of hundreds of financial services jobs in Dundee.

Interactive Investor, which took over Alliance Trust Savings in a £40million deal in October 2018, is planning to sell off part of the business.

Bosses met with staff at a mass meeting yesterday and outlined proposals to transfer work from ATS into II later this year.

They also introduced representatives of pensions provider, the Embark Group, which is in talks about taking over part of ATS's portfolio.

II said: "We can confirm that we are in discussions with Embark.

"While we appreciate that ATS is a high-calibre business and of interest to many parties, it is important to stress that nothing has been concluded, and more importantly, it is business as usual for our advised and partnership customers.

"We continue to review and discuss all our options with ATS's stakeholders.

"Once the review process has completed, we will set out our plans in the second half of this year.

Until then, we are focused on continuing to offer all our customers an excellent service."

The Embark Group is one of the largest retirement savings providers in the UK.

A spokesperson said: "We can confirm we are in discussions with ATS and a further announcement will be made at the appropriate time."

