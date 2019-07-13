Woman dies after crash between car and pick-up truck

The fatal collision happened in Aberdeenshire at around 4pm on Friday.

Fatal: The crash happened on the A948. STV

A woman has died following a crash between a car and a pick-up truck that was pulling a trailer in Aberdeenshire.

The fatal collision - involving a white Volkswagen Polo and white Mitsubishi L200 - happened on the A948 Auchnagatt to Ellon road, near to Golf Road in Ellon, at around 4pm on Friday.

The 35-year-old woman driving the Volkswagen died from her injuries.

A 33-year-old man and two children, aged six and four, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Sergeant Andy Meikleham said: "Our thoughts at this difficult time are with the friends and family of those involved."

Police are investigating the cause of the crash and urged anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle beforehand to get in touch.

Officers are also appealing for any dashcam footage that could help the investigation.

In you have any information, call 101.

