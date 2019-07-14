Woman killed in crash between car and pick-up truck named

The fatal collision happened in Aberdeenshire at around 4pm on Friday.

A woman who died following a crash between a car and a pick-up truck that was pulling a trailer has been named by police.

Yvonne Lumsden, 35, died from her injuries following the collision in Aberdeenshire on the A948 Auchnagatt to Ellon road, near to Golf Road in Ellon, at around 4pm on Friday.

A 33-year-old man and two children, aged six and four, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Ms Lumsden, from New Deer, was driving a white Volkswagen Polo.

The other vehicle involved was a white Mitsubishi L200.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash and urged anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle beforehand to get in touch.

Road policing sergeant Andy Meikleham said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Yvonne Lumsden at this difficult time.

"We have spoken to a number of witnesses but would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision, assisted with moving the trailer at the scene or saw either vehicle beforehand, and has not yet spoken to us, to please get in touch."

