Man arrested after woman sexually assaulted in park

A 25-year-old has been arrested and charged over the incident which took place in Elgin.

Assault: Doocot Park. Google 2019

A man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault on a woman at a park in Elgin.

The 25-year-old was charged over the incident which is said to have taken place in Doocot Park.

It was reported to police in the early hours of Friday, June 21 and extensive police enquiries have been ongoing since.

The man will appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective inspector Alan Armitt said: "Numerous people have assisted with our enquiries to date and I would like to thank them once again for their help."

