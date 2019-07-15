Man remanded on murder charge after woman found dead in flat

The body of Carol Milne was found at a property on Clifton Road in Aberdeen on July 11.

Murder: Man appeared in court. STV

A man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a woman at a flat in Aberdeen.

The body of Carol Milne, 59, was found at a property in Clifton Road in the early hours of July 11.

On Monday 24-year-old Jordan Milne appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged with murder.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

He is expected to appear in court again within eight days.

A family statement after Ms Milne's death said she was "well-known and loved by many" and would be sorely missed by everyone who knew her.

