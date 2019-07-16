Man dies following industrial incident at Asda store

The 58-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene in Peterhead on Tuesday.

A man has died following an industrial incident at an Asda store in Aberdeenshire.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at Longside Road, Peterhead, on Tuesday at 12.30pm to reports of an injured man.

However, the 58-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's family have been made aware of the incident.

A police spokesperson said: "We can confirm that a man, 58, has sadly died following an industrial incident in Peterhead.

"Emergency services were called to Asda, Longside Road, at 12.30pm to assist an injured man.

"Sadly, despite the efforts of those at the scene, he was pronounced dead a short time later."

DI Sam Buchan said: "First and foremost, my thoughts are with this man's family at this very sad time.

"His next of kin has been informed.

"Enquiries are at an early stage and we are carrying these out in conjunction with the Health & Safety Executive."

