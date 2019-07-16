  • STV
  • MySTV

Religious order 'framework' allowed abuse at childcare home

STV

The Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry heard accounts of sexual, physical and emotional abuse.

Abuse: 'Framework' allowed abuse to take place.
Abuse: 'Framework' allowed abuse to take place. Getty

A religious order that ran a childcare home in Fife has admitted the institution had a "framework" which allowed abuse to take place.

The comments came during closing statements in the latest phase of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry (SCAI) on Tuesday.

It has been investigating residential establishments run by the Congregation of Christian Brothers, with a particular focus on St Ninian's in Falkland.

The inquiry has heard numerous accounts of sexual, physical and emotional abuse at the institution.

Two former teachers at the home - Paul Kelly and John Farrell - were convicted of abusing boys in their care in 2016.

Alastair Duncan QC, representing the religious order, said: "It's a possible to see within a wider context a set of circumstances and a framework for these men to vent their appetite for abuse."

He added: "The congregation acknowledges that intolerable and unacceptable sexual abuse took place within St Ninian's."

'It's a possible to see within a wider context a set of circumstances and a framework for these men to vent their appetite for abuse.'
Alastair Duncan QC

The inquiry heard how those in positions of responsibility had inadequate training for their roles.

It was said there was a presumption the men's religious background made them suitable.

Judge Lady Smith, chairwoman of the inquiry, said: "It's as though being a member of the order gave them a certificate of goodness."

Mr Duncan added: "A number of brothers in St Ninian's paid little heed to observe that certificate of goodness and consideration of the rules they were supposed to sign up to."

He added the congregation continues to offer its apologies to those who suffered while in its care.

Colin MacAulay QC, senior counsel to the inquiry, said there is a "powerful body of evidence" to support claims that sexual abuse took place at the home.

Mr MacAulay said: "If the evidence is accepted, there was abuse at St Ninian's over a period of its existence.

"Some of that was particularly brutal. There's also some evidence of children being humiliated."

He added: "There's also evidence of sexual brutality over the whole period of St Ninian's existence.

"What's beyond doubt in light of convictions in 2016 during its last four or five years, children were sexually abused in a particularly depraved way."

The home cared for 858 boys between 1951 and 1983, most of which were aged between 12 and 16.

A statement read on behalf of John Scott QC, who represents the In Care Abuse Survivors (Incas) group, highlighted how unrestricted the men were in their abuse.

It said: "A particularly striking aspect of the abuse in this case study is that it appeared to happen in the open.

"Sexual abuse was a disturbing feature in this case study.

"There were attempts to normalise sexual abuse."

The inquiry in Edinburgh begins a new phase concentrating on the Benedictines on Thursday.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.