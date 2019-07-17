  • STV
  • MySTV

New fleece of life as disabled lamb gets homemade legs

STV

Three-month-old Blossom lives on the Fair Isle in Shetland, where there are no vets.

This adorable footage shows a disabled lamb walking with homemade 'bionic' legs - as it lives on a remote island with no vet.

Blossom, a three-month-old sheep, nicknamed 'Bionic Blossom' by her owner, was abandoned by her mother shortly after she was born.

She has been hand reared since she was one month old after developing nephrosis.

It meant the little lamb was unable to suck milk, so owner Rachel Challoner, 42, had to feed her by bottle.

Rachel runs a croft on tiny Fair Isle, Shetland - which is so small that it doesn't have a vet.

She had to use her ingenuity to come up with homemade supports for Blossom's front legs - which were made out of drain piping and metal rods.

She posted videos on Twitter of the animal walking with the fabricated supports - with one video attracting more than 23,000 views.

Bionic Blossom: There are no vets on the Fair Isle.
Bionic Blossom: There are no vets on the Fair Isle. SWNS

Former music teacher Rachel, who works as an admin assistant, primary school relief cook and volunteers as a chapel organist on the island, said: "One day I went down to feed the ewes and her front legs wouldn't work.

"We're a very remote island and don't have a vet, but one of my friend's sons is a vet so I sent him pics and videos and he said it looks like spinal nerve damage.

"He recommended steroids and a course of injections.

"During that time she improved from not using her legs at all to standing up, but because she's not been using them her muscles have really weakened.

"Once the treatment ended there was nothing more we could do from a medical point of view."

With few options left, a friend of Rachel's, who is the island nurse, stepped in to lend a hand in finding a solution to Blossom's leg problems.

After seeing the struggling lamb, Rachel's friend's husband came up with the idea of the makeshift leg supports.

Rachel said: "One day after work Vicky came over to have a look. She used her medical experience and knowledge and said we need something that's going to do 'X, Y and Z'.

"Her husband Bob, who is an incredible handyman, came up with the first pair of splints, like callipers, that were pipe lagging with wooden dowel rods, which worked fine.

"We made sure she could still lie down and get back up. But when she lay down one day she snapped one of the dowel rods and I asked if there was anything we could do.

"Bob found thin metal rods and that was her 'mark II' legs which have done a fantastic job.

"Those legs worked fine for a while and we were taking them off every couple of days to make sure Blossom wasn't getting any sores and her right leg started to really improve.

"Now she's getting around ever so well and I've watched her running across the ground."

Blossom: The lamb was abandoned by its mother shortly after birth.
Blossom: The lamb was abandoned by its mother shortly after birth. SWNS

But while Blossom's right legs continued to strengthen, her left leg remained weak, so the homemade leg supports were tweaked, with extra holes drilled, to make them slightly more flexible.

Rachel, who has close to 100 lambs and sheep on her croft, said: "We had another look so she's now got the 'mark III' legs.

"They've been working well. I put them on Blossom first thing in the morning and take them off her at night.

"It's really trying to help her function normally as a sheep and it's really working.

"She's always been a healthy lamb apart from her legs. Bionic Blossom, it's quite cute."

Despite the possibility of Blossom never bearing any lambs of her own, given her weak limbs, Rachel isn't worried and is happy to keep her regardless.

It means she might avoid the fateful boat trip to the market in Shetland on the aptly named 'Good Shepherd'.

She said: "I'd never put a ewe through the strain of birth for the purpose of having lambs so it'll depend on how well she comes.

"I'm not business minded enough as a crofter to say she's no good.

"I'd love for her to make a complete and full recovery and go on and have her own lambs but if I think it'll put too much pressure on her body she'll just be a companion animal so we'll just see."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.