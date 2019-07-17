  • STV
Shopkeeper chased gang who stole cigarettes and vodka

Susan Nicholson Susan Nicholson

The masked group were caught on CCTV breaking into Zubair Aslam's store in Perthshire.

A shopkeeper has chased off a masked gang who raided his shop in the middle of the night.

Five people were caught on CCTV breaking into the Nisa store in the Perthshire village of Dunning, taking less than a minute to steal thousands of pounds worth of cigarettes.

Zubair Aslam was asleep in the flat above the shop with his wife Zara, and three children, as the gang used a crowbar to break through the door shortly before 3am on Wednesday.

"I heard noises and at first I thought it was the rolls being delivered, then the alarm went off and I realised it was more serious," he said.

"I looked out of the window and saw them, I shouted 'I'm going to get you.'"

The gang, who arrived in a dark-coloured Ford Kuga, piled 340 packets of cigarettes into a heavy duty builder's bag they'd brought with them.

They also stole six bottles of vodka.

'It took 53 seconds from breaking through the door to leaving the shop and it was all filmed on CCTV.'
Zubair Aslam

"It took 53 seconds from breaking through the door to leaving the shop and it was all filmed on CCTV," said Mr Aslam.

"If I hadn't disturbed them, I think they'd have taken a lot more.

"I ran down the street after them, I was just wearing my pyjamas."

Mr Aslam said the police turned up within minutes of his wife's phone call and are now investigating the break-in.

"It's such a quiet village and it's shocking that this has happened here," he added.

"The customers have been great, coming in this morning and being very supportive.

Mr Aslam chased the thieves while still in his pajamas. STV

"I'll be speaking to my security company about putting shutters on the windows.

"It's a shame that we have to do this, but we want to continue serving the locals."

A police spokesperson said: "We are investigating a break-in to Dunning Post Office at 3am today. Tobacco and alcohol was stolen.

"We are keen to trace five men who made off in a Ford Kuga.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

