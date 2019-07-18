Helicopter's 'unstable load' led to crash that killed pilot

Peter Clunas died in the crash in the Western Isles in June last year while lifting a boat..

Peter Clunas: Pilot died in crash.

A pilot died after a boat that was being carried by his helicopter became unstable.

Peter Clunas, from Newburgh, Aberdeenshire, was killed when the small boat he was lifting as part of a load operation in the Western Isles flew upwards and struck the aircraft's tail rotor.

The 59-year-old, who was the sole occupant of the aircraft, was carrying out work at a fish farm at Loch Scadavay in North Uist when the accident happened.

An investigation into the incident, that took place on June 13 last year, found that the helicopter became "uncontrollable" before "descending rapidly" into the loch.

The investigation by the Air Accident Investigation Branch also found the physical characteristics of the boat and the method by which it was carried increased the probability of it becoming unstable.

The AAIB said: "The helicopter operator has taken a number of safety actions mainly relating to its operational procedures and training.

"It has also temporarily curtailed the carriage of selected types of unstable or potentially unstable loads."

After the crash the family of Mr Clunas described him as a "larger than life character".

In a statement, they said: "We would like to thank emergency services for all their efforts at the scene of the accident.

"Peter was a larger than life character who loved flying. He was a keen cyclist and swimmer. He will be missed by all who knew him."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.