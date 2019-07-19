  • STV
  • MySTV

Origins of whisky may lie in Aberdeen, historians say

STV

The earliest known reference to a still for distilling whisky has been uncovered.

Find: The orgins of whisky may lie in Aberdeen.
Find: The orgins of whisky may lie in Aberdeen. © Flickr/ Jonathan Nightingale - http://bit.ly/TaKWRq

Historians have discovered the earliest known reference to a still for distilling Scotch whisky, suggesting its origins may lie in Aberdeen.

Researchers from the University of Aberdeen found a mention of a still for making "aquavite" - which means "water of life" in Latin and is the Middle Scots word for whisky - in a document dating back to 1505 in the city's Unesco recognised Burgh Records.

Although not the first reference to whisky - which is widely recognised as being in 1494 when King James IV ordered malt to be sent to make "aqua vite" - researchers said it is the earliest found for a still for Scotch whisky.

Historians said it is a "significant" discovery which "reframes the story of Scotch whisky."

The reference appears in the inquest into the inheritance arising from the death of Sir Andrew Gray, convened at the bailie court of Aberdeen on June 20 1505.

Among his "moveable possessions" was "ane stellatour for aquavite and ros wattir".

He died in December 1504 and researchers said he probably made use of his still during his lifetime.

'This is a very significant find in the history of our national drink. It reframes the story of Scotch whisky and suggests new layers of complexity in Scotland's urban history.'
Dr Jackson Armstrong

The reference was found by research fellow Dr Claire Hawes who was working her way through the 1.5 million words in Aberdeen's municipal registers to make them digitally available in the recent publication Aberdeen Registers Online: 1398-1511.

Dr Jackson Armstrong of the University of Aberdeen, who led the project to transcribe the Burgh Records, said: "This is the earliest record directly mentioning the apparatus for distilling aquavite, and that equipment was at the heart of renaissance Aberdeen where at this time our own university had just been founded and the educational communities of humanism, science and medicine were growing.

"This find places the development of whisky in the heart of this movement, an interesting counterpoint to the established story of early aquavite in Scotland within the court of King James IV.

"What is more, some other early references to aquavite refer to the spirit used in the preparation of gunpowder for the king.

"The Aberdeen still being for aquavite and rose water may suggest, by contrast, that it was for making whisky to drink.

"This is a very significant find in the history of our national drink. It reframes the story of Scotch whisky and suggests new layers of complexity in Scotland's urban history."

'This could significantly change our understanding of the origins of our national drink.'
Dr Claire Hawes

Researchers have been awarded £15,000 in funding from Chivas Brothers, which owns distilleries including The Glenlivet and Aberlour, to fund new research into the still and associated stories from the Aberdeen Registers Online.

Dr Hawes said: "All references to aquavite or whisky from this period are significant because its early development is largely unrecorded.

"Others such as the first ever reference to malt for the king in 1494 are standalone references but what is really exciting here is that it is part of our extensive Burgh Records.

"That means we can trace those involved in the distillation of aquavite throughout the records, looking at their connections, where they lived, their professions and how all of this might be intertwined with the early development of Scotch whisky.

"This could significantly change our understanding of the origins of our national drink."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.