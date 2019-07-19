Appeal after missing cat returns with burnt whiskers

Borris had been missing from the Turriff area of Aberdeenshire for a fortnight.

Ordeal: Borris returned with burnt whiskers. Scottish SPCA

A pet owner has called the authorities after her missing cat returned with burnt whiskers.

Officers from the Scottish SPCA are now investigating the incident as they believe it was "not an accident and would have been a traumatic experience".

Borris had been missing from the Turriff area of Aberdeenshire for a fortnight.

When he returned, his whiskers were found to be badly burned but there were no other burn marks across his skin or fur.

Borris is now recovering at home with owner Chantelle Clark and the family's other cat, Bojangles.

'The way the cat's whiskers have been burned and the lack of other burn marks would suggest this was not an accident and it would have been a traumatic experience for him.' Scottish SPCA inspector Fiona Shand

Scottish SPCA inspector Fiona Shand said: "The way the cat's whiskers have been burned and the lack of other burn marks would suggest this was not an accident and it would have been a traumatic experience for him.

"Thankfully, Borris has been vet-checked and doesn't require any further treatment.

"His whiskers will eventually fall off and grow back in so there should be no long-term damage or scarring.

"But it does not change the fact we want to get to the bottom of what happened to him whilst he was missing."

If you have any information on what happened to Borris, call the Scottish SPCA's confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.