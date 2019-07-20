Drivers forced to push submerged cars as flash floods hit

Aberdeen has been one of the worst areas affected, with roads including the A90 impacted.

Floods: Cars were stuck in the water in Aberdeen. (Pics by Fubar News) Fubar News

Flash floods have hit parts of Scotland forcing drivers to push cars out of the water.

Aberdeen has been one of the worst areas affected, with the Haudagain Roundabout, Ellon Road and the A90 all impacted by the weather.

Drivers have been forced to get out of their vehicles and push them to safety after getting stuck in the water.

A yellow warning of thunderstorms was issued for the city on Saturday morning.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty warned of severe flooding for other parts of the country in the coming days.

He said: "Scotland is set to see some very changeable conditions over the next few days with thunderstorms and spells of heavy rain.

"The thunderstorms on Friday night into Saturday as well as the rainfall expected on Sunday and Monday is likely to lead to flooding issues.

"This includes flooded roads and railway lines which may impact transport for some over the weekend."

The Highlands including Lochaber and Mull as well as Argyll are expected to be battered by rain on Sunday and Monday.

A yellow weather warning has been put in place from 6pm on Sunday until 6am on Tuesday with as much as 150mm falling in northern areas.