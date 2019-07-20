  • STV
Huge crowds turn out to memorial bike run for murdered man

More than 1000 people were involved in the event in memory of Steven Donaldson from Angus.

More than 1000 people have turned out to a memorial bike run in tribute to an oil worker who was stabbed to death.

Steven Donaldson was murdered by Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson in Kirriemuir, Angus, last year.

The 28-year-old's family were accompanied by hundreds of bikers on the route from Victoria Park in Arbroath to Kinnordy Nature Reserve in Kirriemuir where his body was discovered.

Mr Donaldson was stabbed 26 times, struck with a baseball bat and had his spine severed by a sword.

The assault ended with Mr Donaldson being set on fire as well as his car.

Residents lined the streets to wave and applaud the motorcyclists as they continued on their journey.

Speaking to STV News, Mr Donaldson's sister, Lori, said Steven would have loved the event - just days before his 29th birthday.

She said: "It's been amazing. It was such as a good turnout.

"It's completely overwhelming but it's good to see all the support. Steven would have loved it.

"Biking was his life - it's all he would have wanted to do on a day like today. He would be very proud and wouldn't have missed something like this.

"As a family, from the people who have organised it to the people who have come on their bikes, closed their shops, it's just been amazing."

Billy Connell, who organised the event, added: "I came up with a plan to try and get everyone together to show a bit of support - whether they were on the bikes or on the streets.

"Hearing what had happened to Steven, everyone wanted to do their bit to show support for him and his family.

"It's not down to me - it's down to every single person who has done this today and turned out.

"I had a lump in my throat when I pulled into Arbroath and saw the response today - we've had a big turnout with over 1000 bikes."

Dickie and Davidson, both 24, were each jailed for life with a minimum of 23 and 24 years after murdering Mr Donaldson.

Mr Donaldson's ex-girlfriend, Tasmin Glass, was sentenced to ten years in jail for assisting to kill the motorcyclist enthusiast.

