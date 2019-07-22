Pioneering Egyptologist to be showcased at new attraction

The work of Annie Pirie Quibell will be celebrated when Provost Skene's House in Aberdeen reopens.

A pioneering Egyptologist is among more than 100 figures whose global influence will be showcased at an Aberdeen attraction.

The work of Annie Pirie Quibell (1862-1927) will be celebrated when Provost Skene's House reopens following a major refurbishment project starting on Monday.

Born in Aberdeen, Quibell trained as an artist before becoming one of the first women to enrol on an Egyptian Archaeology course at University College London and was selected to join an excavation team at Saqqara in 1895.

Over many years spent on digs in Egypt with husband James Edward Quibell, she recorded finds with intricate drawings and produced guide books which are still referred to by researchers today.

She will feature in the International Trailblazers section of Provost Skene's House when it reopens to visitors in autumn next year.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Jenny Laing said: "Work is under way to conserve one of Aberdeen's best-loved buildings ahead of giving it a new and exciting role in city life.

"Provost Skene's House will become a treasure trove for stories like Annie Quibell's, some stretching back centuries, others celebrating our continuing influence on the wider world."

Dating from 1545, Provost Skene's House was named after Sir George Skene, a merchant who pioneered trade with the Baltic nations. Other names that will feature in the attraction include Professor John Mallard, who helped develop the MRI body scanner, and rower Katherine Grainger, Britain's most decorated female Olympian.