Elderly cyclist suffers life-changing injuries after crash

An elderly cyclist has suffered life-changing injures after a crash in Aberdeenshire.

Members of the public found the injured 82-year-old man on the B9170 at Cuminestown at 3pm on Saturday.

The cyclist was wearing a red helmet, yellow jacket, blue tracksuit bottoms and was riding a blue bike.

The pensioner was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the incident near Balquhindachy Farm.

Constable Tim Addy said: "First of all, I would like to take this opportunity to thank those members of the public who assisted the male prior to the arrival of Emergency Services.

"As part of our enquiries into this incident, we would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident and have not yet been in contact with police."