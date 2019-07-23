Teens arrested over assault video posted on social media

The two boys, both aged 13, have been charged in connection with the incident.

Arrested: Teens charged over social media video. STV

Two teenagers have been arrested after a "distressing" video of another youngster being assaulted was posted on social media.

Two 13-year-old boys have been charged in connection with the incident that took place in Peterhead.

They will now be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

Sergeant Alex Carle of the Buchan Community Policing Team said "North East Division will not tolerate any incidents of violence within our communities and will take robust action on those involved, including those involved in the recording of these incidents.

"Incidents of this nature are distressing to watch and we have been in regular contact with the youngster involved and his family.

"I would like to thank those within the community that have contacted the Police and assisted us in our enquiries."