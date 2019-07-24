Teenage girl missing since Monday found safe

A major police search is underway to trace Sophie Miah who has not been seen in two days.

Update: Sophie has now been traced safe and well.

There are growing concerns for the welfare of a missing teenager who has not been seen in two nights.

Sophie Miah, from Aberdeenshire, has not been in contact with friends or family since she was last seen at her home address at around 7pm on Monday.

Police are now appealing for the public's help in tracing the 17-year-old from Kemnay.

After leaving her house she was seen sporadically in the area as she tried to make contact with friends.

Sophie, who is described as mixed race, is around 5ft1 with a slim build and long brown hair.

She also wears glasses, has braces on her teeth and looks distinctly younger than her years.

Her current clothing is unknown.

The teenager social media 'friends' from Aberdeen, Inverurie, Kemnay and Elgin.

It is believed she was at Cineworld in Aberdeen during the evening of July 22 but this is yet to be confirmed.

Anyone who may have seen Sophie or, heard from her or, is housing her since this time, or who has any information on her whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101.