Teenage girls seriously injured after being hit by van

The girls, aged 14 and 15, were taken to hospital after being struck on Tuesday.

Injured: Both girls were taken to hospital. Scottish Ambulance Service

Two teenage girls have been left seriously injured after being struck by a van in Tayside.

The girls, aged 14 and 15, were walking on an unclassified road to Rait, approximately 300m from A90 Inchmichael interchange, when they were struck by a Citroen Berlingo van.

Both girls were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where medical staff described their injuries as serious.

The driver of the van was not injured in the collision, which took place around 3.25pm on Tuesday.

The road was closed for approximately three hours to allow officers to carry out an investigation and police are now appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with any information, or who may have seen the van at that time, have been asked to contact the force on 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.