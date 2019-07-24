Lorry driver killed former Tory councillor in crash

Keith Murray ploughed into Barbara Vaughan's car after he failed to react to traffic on the A9.

Death: Barbara Vaughan died in hospital.

A lorry driver has admitted killing a former Tory councillor in a crash.

Keith Murray ploughed into Barbara Vaughan's car after he failed to react to traffic on the A9 in Perthshire.

Two passing doctors tried to help the 77-year-old, but she died days later in hospital in December 2017.

Murray could now face jail after pleading guilty to causing death by careless driving at the High Court in Glasgow. The 49 year-old will be sentenced next month.

The smash happened on the A9 southbound near Blair Atholl in Perthshire on December 1, 2017.

Ms Vaughan, once a well-known Conservative councillor in the area , was travelling in her Renault Megane that afternoon.

Murray was on the A9 meantime working as a long-distance HGV driver.

Prosecutor Angela Gray told how roadworks caused a "long line" of traffic and drivers, including Barbara, had to stop.

But one driver noticed Murray approaching in his Mercedes lorry and appearing not to slow down.

Ms Gray said: "For some unknown reason, he failed to react to the stationary traffic."

He crashed into the widow's car causing it to hurtle down an embankment.

Ms Vaughan became trapped in her upturned vehicle before she was freed and airlifted to hospital in Dundee with several broken ribs and cuts to her leg.

Her condition worsened after suffering a collapsed lung and she died on December 4.

The court heard Murray had failed to react in a manner expected of a "careful" driver.

His lawyer Barry Smith told the court: "He is anxious that I should record his sincere regret and that his driving resulted in such a tragic loss of life."

Lord Arthurson banned Murray, of Jarrow, South Tyneside, from driving meantime and his bail was continued.

It emerged in February this year that a service for young carers was to be set up in Barbara's memory.

The former councillor had been a leading figure in education across Tayside for decades.