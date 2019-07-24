Five-year-old girl injured after being struck by car

The youngster was struck by a Volkswagen Polo in Carnoustie, Angus, on Monday night.

Police: Officers want to speak to a woman. Google 2019

A five-year-old girl was injured after being struck by a car in Angus.

The collision happened on Ravensby Road in Carnoustie at 8.30pm on Monday.

The youngster, who suffered minor injuries, was hit by a blue Volkswagen Polo before the driver stopped to offer care to the girl as well as speaking to her mum.

Police now want to speak to the woman, who is in her 30s and was wearing a blue uniform.

A spokesman said: "We would like to stress that this is not a hit-and-run incident and we wish to trace the driver involved in order to obtain relevant information about the collision and also to ensure her own welfare."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.