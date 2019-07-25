Six teenagers rescued from river amid rising water levels

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident at River Dee on Wednesday night.

Six teenagers had to be rescued after getting into difficulty in the River Dee.

The boys were stranded after becoming stuck in rising water levels at Potarch Bridge, Aberdeenshire just after 8.30pm on Wednesday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and crews used an inflatable rescue sled to bring the stranded teenagers to safety.

The rescue mission was finalised just after 10pm with all six boys safely back on dry land.

A rescue helicopter was called to the scene to assist the operation but was stood down a short time later.

The ambulance service were also in attendance. No injuries have been reported.

A spokesman for the SFRS said: "We were requested at 8.36pm on Wednesday, July 24 to assist emergency service partners following reports of a group of youths in difficulty on an island at the River Dee, near Banchory.

"Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances and two water rescue units to the scene, at Potarch Bridge, where crews used a rescue sled to assist six youths to safety from a ledge.

"The individuals were then passed into the care of Scottish Ambulance Service personnel for a precautionary check."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.