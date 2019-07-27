Home comforts for spaniel rescued from puppy farm

Jess has a new home with a loving owner after being saved during raids in Aberdeenshire.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6064336948001-news-190726-puppy-16x9.jpg" />

"We just fell in love with her and I had to take her home."

Victoria Milloy is talking affectionately about Jess, the springer spaniel she picked up from animal welfare charity Scottish SPCA's rehoming centre in Dundee at the end of last year.

Jess was in poor health, underweight and wary of people.

But now she is happy and enjoying life.

Home sweet home: Victoria Milloy and Jess. STV

Jess was one of almost 100 dogs rescued from what's thought to be Scotland's biggest puppy farm near Fyvie in Aberdeenshire.

The Scottish SPCA raided the premises in November 2017 and last week at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Frank James and Michelle Wood were convicted of causing unnecessary suffering to dogs, rabbits and ferrets.

'She knows now that she's in a safe happy place with a loving family. And we just love her.' Victoria Milloy

Victoria said: "When we picked her up she was just so sad. Before we got her and before she went to the Scottish SPCA she had ear mites and fleas and was in such a mess.

"She was undernourished. She was probably kennelled with other dogs in a tiny space and had to fight for her food. It's barbaric what these people do."

Jess now lives with fellow springer Daisy at their home in Currie, Edinburgh.

The Scottish SPCA said all of the dogs they rescued from the puppy farm have been rehomed.

Victoria said:"I feel privileged that we've made a difference to this little dog's life.

"She knows now that she's in a safe happy place with a loving family. And we just love her."

