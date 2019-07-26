Thief who drove stolen car at police after break-ins jailed

Martin Youngson was sentenced to three years and a month in prison for the incident in Aberdeen.

A thief who drove a stolen car at police after a series of break-ins has been jailed for more than three years.

Martin Youngson was sentenced to three years and a month in prison for racing through streets in Aberdeen in February last year.

He had earlier been involved in the theft of a Mitsubishi Shogun and tools from a property in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire.

Two officers had to take "evasive action" as he later sped towards them in another car.

The stolen vehicle was then used to ram other premises in the town where a safe was taken.

Youngson was jailed at the High Court in Glasgow.

The 30-year-old previously pleaded guilty at a hearing in Edinburgh to dangerous driving and housebreaking.

It emerged he was already banned for life from getting behind the wheel.

Co-accused Jordan Buchan meantime had admitted taking part in the break-ins.

The 19-year-old had his sentence deferred on him to show good behaviour until February next year.

This was despite the court being told Buchan had previously been hit with four separate community payback orders for other crimes.