Man arrested after teenager raped outside shopping centre

The 'targeted' serious sexual assault occurred at around 3.45am in Aberdeen city centre.

Aberdeen: A man has been arrested following a serious sexual assault. STV

A man has been arrested over the rape of a "vulnerable" 18-year-old girl outside a shopping centre during the early hours of Saturday morning.

The "targeted" serious sexual assault occurred at around 3.45am within the Roof Garden area of the St Nicholas Centre in Aberdeen.

Officers taped off the area, which is part of the Bon Accord Centre, and stood guard throughout Saturday.

They later confirmed that a 20-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident.

A force spokesperson said: "Police Scotland are investigating the serious sexual assault of an 18-year-old female which occurred in Aberdeen city centre.

"The incident occurred around 3.45am on Saturday, July 27 at the top deck of the St Nicholas Centre, Schoolhill, Aberdeen.

"A 20-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the alleged incident."

Detective inspector Cordiner added: "We are following a positive line of enquiry into what appears to be a targeted assault on a vulnerable female within the city centre."

