  • STV
  • MySTV

Prince Charles to open Scotland's largest offshore wind farm

STV

The Beatrice Offshore Wind Farm will be officially opened on Monday.

Charles: Will officially open wind farm.
Charles: Will officially open wind farm.

Prince Charles is in Scotland to officially open the country's largest wind farm.

The Beatrice Offshore Wind Farm, the fourth largest in the world, will save around 8m tonnes of carbon emissions over 25 years.

The Duke of Rothesay will open the wind farm, which is situated in the North Sea, 13km off the coast of Caithness, on Monday.

Beatrice's 84 turbines will generate 588MW of energy - enough to power 450,000 homes every year, and will play a crucial role in the UK's efforts to combat climate change over the next 25 years.

The £2.5bn project is the largest ever single private investment in Scotland and was developed by Scottish-headquartered energy firm, SSE Renewables, with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Red Rock Power Limited.

Construction of the wind farm, Scotland's single largest source of renewable energy, has provided a £2.4bn economic boost to the UK, of which £1bn went directly to Scotland.

Jim Smith, managing director of SSE Renewables, said: "We're incredibly privileged and honoured to welcome His Royal Highness to Wick today to perform the official opening of Scotland's largest wind farm, Beatrice.

"Today is about celebrating the hard work, innovation, drive and collaboration of thousands of people from across Scotland, the UK and further afield who all played their part in building Beatrice, which is now Scotland's largest offshore wind farm and the fourth largest in the world.

"We're incredibly proud it's been delivered on time and under budget, even when dealing with the challenges the North Sea and deep waters bring. We're especially proud of the significant positive impact Beatrice has already made to the communities of Wick and Caithness, and which will last for decades to come."

Beatrice first started development 10 years ago with construction, led by SSE Renewables, taking just over two years.

UK Government Business Minister Lord Duncan said: "Wind energy provided a record-breaking 17% of the UK's electricity last year, an increase supported by sustained government investment which is enabling the sector to grow, now contributing £2.4 bn to the UK economy, while driving down costs.

"Beatrice will support nearly 400 jobs in Scotland and today's grand opening reinforces our world-leading credentials in seizing the economic opportunities of the global shift to a greener, cleaner future."

Paul Wheelhouse, Scottish Government Minister for Energy, Connectivity and the Islands, said: "I want to offer my sincere congratulations and those of the Scottish Government to everyone involved in completing the £2.5bn Beatrice Offshore Windfarm.

"At 588MW it is the largest offshore wind development in Scotland to date and can provide electricity for a huge number of homes and businesses. I am also very encouraged by the positive impacts the project has had, such as the regeneration of Wick harbour and the role Scottish fabricators and suppliers have played in its construction."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.