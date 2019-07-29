Man charged with rape of teenager in shopping centre

A 20-year-old was arrested after reports of a serious sexual assault on an 18-year-old in Aberdeen.

Charged: Man arrested in connection with rape. STV

A man has been charged with raping a "vulnerable" teenager at a shopping centre in Aberdeen.

Police were called to reports of a serious sexual assault on an 18-year-old woman in the roof garden of the St Nicholas Centre in the early hours of Saturday.

A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident has now been charged and is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, Police Scotland have said.

On the day of the alleged attack, detective inspector Jennifer Cordiner said: "We are following a positive line of enquiry into what appears to be a targeted assault on a vulnerable female within the city centre".

Officers said the incident happened at approximately 3.45am and the area in Schoolhill was cordoned off for more than 12 hours while police investigated.

Detective chief inspector Kevin Walker added: "I would take the opportunity to thank members of the public who assisted the woman following this incident and for assisting with our inquiries."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.