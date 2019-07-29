Woman arrested after man left with facial injuries

A 55-year-old was found injured at a block of flats in Aberdeen during the early hours of Monday.

Disturbance: Walker Road. Google 2019

A woman has been arrested following a disturbance which left a man with facial injuries.

Police were called to a block of flats on Walker Road, Torry, Aberdeen, during the early hours of Monday.

A 55-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he received treatment for facial injuries.

A 37-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Officers, who were called to the area at around 2.15am, are looking to trace two men who where seen in the area.

Constable Sammi Gray said: "Enquiries are ongoing and a 37-year-old woman has been arrested.

"We are looking to trace two men seen in the area, both aged in their mid to late teens, who may have information relating to this incident.

"Anyone who has information in relation to this incident is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101."