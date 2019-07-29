Man in court charged with raping teenager at shopping centre

Daniel Teglas was arrested over the rape of the vulnerable 18-year-old woman in Aberdeen.

A man has appeared in court charged with raping a teenager on the roof of a shopping centre.

Daniel Teglas was arrested over the rape of the vulnerable 18-year-old woman at the roof garden of the St Nicholas Centre in Aberdeen.

The 20-year-old made no plea or declaration during the private hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and was committed for further examination.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to appear in court at a later date.