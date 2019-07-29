Bus careers off road and crashes down embankment

The smash, involving an RS Coaches bus, happened on the A96 in Aberdeenshire.

A bus has careered off a road and crashed down an embankment in Aberdeenshire.

The smash, involving an RS Coaches bus, happened on the A96 between Huntly and Cairnie at 7.30pm on Monday.

The driver is being treated by paramedics while police and fire crews have also been called.

There were no passengers on board the bus.

The road has been closed in both directions while investigations are carried out and the vehicle is recovered.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The bus is currently being stabilised by fire crews while the driver is being treated.

"We are awaiting details on any injuries."