Man repeatedly punched woman in face during street attack

Police are looking to trace both the suspect and the victim of the incident.

Police are concerned over the well-being of a woman who was punched several times to the face during a street attack in Dundee.

The incident took place on Saturday when a member of the public witnessed a man attack the woman during an argument near to the Old Mill Complex in Dundee City Centre at around 6.50pm.

Officers are now looking to trace both the suspect and the victim of the assault.

They want to check on the well-being of the woman and also address the attack.

The victim, who was wearing a pale of light gold coloured dress, is described as white, in her 30s, with brown hair.

Police described the man as white, aged between 30-35. He was wearing a white shirt and grey trousers.

From their clothing, it appears they may have been at a function of some type during the day.

After the incident, they both headed off in the direction of West Marketgait.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident should call 101.

