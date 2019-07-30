Boy, 12, fighting for life after being rescued from river

The boy was participating in sporting activity when he got into difficulty in the River Tay.

River Tay: Boy fighting for life.

A 12-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being rescued from the River Tay in Perthshire.

The boy, from Glasgow, was taking part in sporting activity in the water when he got into difficulty at around 1.30pm on Sunday.

Emergency services attended and he was airlifted to the Royal Hospital For Children in Glasgow where he remains in a critical condition.

Police say enquiries into the the incident are ongoing, and Health & Safety Executive have been informed.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed the incident.

