Boy, 12, dies in hospital after being rescued from river

The boy was participating in sporting activity when he got into difficulty in the River Tay.

River Tay: Boy died after getting stuck in water. Google

A 12-year-old boy has died in hospital after being rescued from a River in Perthshire.

The youngster from Glasgow was taking part in a sporting activity at the River Tay when he got stuck in the water.

Emergency services attended and he was airlifted to the Royal Hospital For Children in Glasgow where he died in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The incident took place at around 1.30pm on Sunday.

A police spokesman confirmed the incident.

He said: "Police Scotland can confirm that sadly the 12 year old who got into difficulties in the River Tay near Stanley on Sunday has died in hospital in the early hours of this morning.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very tragic time.

"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and a report will be submitted to Procurator Fiscal."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.