Brother pays tribute to boy who died in river boarding incident

Kayden Walker: The schoolboy was pulled from the water.

The brother of a 12-year-old boy who died after a body boarding incident in the River Tay has spoken of his devastation.

Kayden Walker from Glasgow died after getting into difficulty while on holiday at Stanley, north of Perth.

The schoolboy was pulled from the water and CPR was administered near an activity centre in the area.

He was initially taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee before being airlifted to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow where he later died in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

His older brother Kai described Kayden's death as an "absolute nightmare".

In a social media post, he said: "There's no words I could say to make this any easier.

"Woke up this morning, done the usual scroll through Facebook and then five minutes later I remember the absolute nightmare of the last two nights and it all begins to sink in all over again.

"You really don't know what's around the corner and in my mind I still don't fully believe it all.

"Your up there with granda now so look after each other. I love you wee man with all my heart."

A Police Scotland spokesman added: "Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very tragic time.

"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and a report will be submitted to procurator fiscal."