Buckie's Darling: Deer sculpture chosen as gateway to town

The Carn Standing sculpture is formed of individual herring to reflect town's fishing heritage.

Darling: Chosen to be gateway feature.

A deer sculpture has been chosen to be the new gateway feature of a town in Moray.

Buckie's Darling, designed by Carn Standing, is formed by individual herring to reflect the town's fishing heritage.

The sculpture has now secured top spot in a UK-wide competition to design a gateway feature for Buckie and will be situated on the grassed area near Tesco.

The £25,000 fund for designing and producing the gateway has been funded by developer obligations, money received by Moray Council during the building of the store.

Describing his art, Carn said he was inspired by how Buckie grew as a town and the importance of fishing.

"I started to see the herring within the body of the deer as a composition to unify the two things, and a symbolism for the uniting of the several villages which led to the Buckie we know today.

"The silver darlings merged into the body of the deer would be arranged as a turning shoal of fish to maximise the movement of the sculpture, to bring it alive.

'Carn's sculpture is a fantastic and timeless representation of Buckie.' Cllr Sonya Warren

"The supporting structure in the shape of a wave represents the sea and Buckie's coastal location.

"It adds to the forward motion of the piece and gives an energy which is replicated in the leaping deer and the swimming shoal."

The stainless steel sculpture will be handmade by Carn himself, from his studio in Portsoy.

More than 400 comments were received during the consultation, with the majority from Buckie residents.

Of the three shortlisted entries, the highest number of positive comments went to Buckie's Darling.

Cllrs Sonya Warren, Gordon Cowie and Tim Eagle sat on the panel, alongside an independent artist, planning officers and a representative from Tesco.

Cllr Warren said: "Carn's sculpture is a fantastic and timeless representation of Buckie.

"Residents and visitors will be able to enjoy this piece of art which has the town's heritage at its heart. Well done, Carn, for your meaningful work."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.