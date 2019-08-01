Woman hit on head after bottle thrown through bus window

Police are investigating the incident, which took place in Dundee on Tuesday night.

Dundee: The incident happened on Tuesday night. Pixabay

Police are appealing for information after a glass bottle was thrown through a bus window and hit a woman on the head.

The bottle was launched as the Xplore number 17 service was sitting at the bus stop to the rear of Dundee's Wellgate Centre in Victoria Road at around 11.15pm on Tuesday.

The victim was not "badly injured", but investigating officers have hit out at the dangerous behaviour.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "The dangers of reckless actions like this cannot be overstated, and if this had happened to the windscreen while the bus was moving, the consequences could have been horrendous."

Police are examining CCTV footage and have appealed for witnesses.

