Fundraising drive for boy who died in river boarding incident

A fundraising drive has been set up in memory of a 12-year-old boy who died in a body boarding incident in the River Tay.

Kayden Walker, from Glasgow, died after getting into difficulty while on holiday with a youth group at Stanley, north of Perth.

The schoolboy was taken to hospital after CPR was administered near an activity centre in the area before he later died on Tuesday morning.

A relative of his devastated family has created a fundraising page in a bid to help following the death.

The GoFundMe page states: "Young Kayden was cruelly taken away from us while on a trip with his local church group in a tragic accident.

"I am setting this GoFundMe page up to help his family with any costs that may arise from his sudden passing and to take the strain and money worries away from them while focusing on being a family."

His older brother Kai described Kayden's death as an "absolute nightmare".

In a social media post, he said: "There's no words I could say to make this any easier.

"Woke up this morning, done the usual scroll through Facebook and then five minutes later I remember the absolute nightmare of the last two nights and it all begins to sink in all over again.

"You really don't know what's around the corner and in my mind I still don't fully believe it all.

"You're up there with granda now so look after each other. I love you wee man with all my heart."

A Police Scotland spokesman added: "Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very tragic time.

"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and a report will be submitted to procurator fiscal."

