Man arrested after woman sexually assaulted in city centre
A 28-year-old has been arrested in connection with the incident in Perth city centre on Thursday.
A man has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a woman in Perth city centre.
The woman was targeted on New Row at around 1am on Thursday.
A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.
He was later released pending further investigation.
A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed the arrest and thanked the public for their help.
Inquiries are ongoing.
