Man arrested after woman sexually assaulted in city centre

A 28-year-old has been arrested in connection with the incident in Perth city centre on Thursday.

Perth: The woman was attacked on Thursday. Google 2019

A man has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a woman in Perth city centre.

The woman was targeted on New Row at around 1am on Thursday.

A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.

He was later released pending further investigation.

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed the arrest and thanked the public for their help.

Inquiries are ongoing.

