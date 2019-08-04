Motorcyclist, 78, fighting for life after collision with car

The 78-year-old was riding a motorbike when the crash took place on Saturday.

Collision: A man has been seriously injured. STV

A 78-year-old motorcyclist has been left in a critical condition after a two vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire.

The pensioner is fighting for his life in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after his rod Honda motorbike was involved in a collision with a black Hyundai car on Saturday afternoon.

The 61-year-old driver of the car was uninjured.

The incident took place on the B9170 Oldmeldrum to Methlick road at around 12.10pm.

Police closed the road near the Craigdam junction for more than eight hours while officers investigated the collision.

Witnesses of the crash, or anyone who saw either car before the incident, are being asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

